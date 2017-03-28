Costa Mesa man arrested for elder abuse, stabbing 2 men

Authorities arrested a Costa Mesa man on suspicion of stabbing two men at random without provocation.Jose Oscar Medina, 34, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse on Monday.Authorities said around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 99 Cent Store on Harbor Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his lower back area.The man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.Medina was located not long after the stabbing, chased around a shopping center and then taken into custody.Authorities said Medina was also connected to another stabbing that happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.A 30-year-old man was found stabbed in the arm and chest area in the 1800 block of Park Avenue. The suspect had fled on a bike and was not found that night, police said. The victim's injuries were not life threatening.Medina was booked into jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.