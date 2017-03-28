NEWS

Costa Mesa man arrested for elder abuse, stabbing 2 men

Jose Oscar Medina, 34, is shown in a mugshot. (KABC)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities arrested a Costa Mesa man on suspicion of stabbing two men at random without provocation.

Jose Oscar Medina, 34, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse on Monday.

Authorities said around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 99 Cent Store on Harbor Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his lower back area.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

Medina was located not long after the stabbing, chased around a shopping center and then taken into custody.

Authorities said Medina was also connected to another stabbing that happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 30-year-old man was found stabbed in the arm and chest area in the 1800 block of Park Avenue. The suspect had fled on a bike and was not found that night, police said. The victim's injuries were not life threatening.

Medina was booked into jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Related Topics:
newsstabbingarrestelder abuseCosta MesaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle fake account suit
Man charged w/ murder in shooting death of Pomona boy
Ryan says Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation
'Fair chance' US airstrike played role in Mosul civilian deaths, US general says
More News
Top Stories
Man charged w/ murder in shooting death of Pomona boy
Man sentenced in 2015 shooting death of boy, 4, in Highland
Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle fake account suit
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast reunites in Instagram photo
Trump tosses Obama's 'clean' energy plan, embraces coal
High winds wreak havoc in SoCal for 2nd straight day
Emmy Rossum's Benedict Canyon home burglarized
Show More
2 dead in South LA strip mall fire
43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach features new events
Italy considers offering paid menstrual leave to women
Calls grow for Nunes to step away from House probe on Russia
Grocery Outlet helping SoCal food banks fight hunger
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos