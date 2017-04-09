Covina barricade underway after 'shots fired' call

A barricade situation was underway in Covina after sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired Sunday morning.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in San Dimas responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired in the 16000 block of Cypress Avenue shortly before 10 a.m.There was no word on whether anyone was struck by gunfire.According to sheriff's officials, a perimeter was set up in the area as deputies were in search of more than one suspect.No further information was released.