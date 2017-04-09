Covina barricade underway after 'shots fired' call

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --A barricade situation was underway in Covina after sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired Sunday morning.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in San Dimas responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired in the 16000 block of Cypress Avenue shortly before 10 a.m.
There was no word on whether anyone was struck by gunfire.
According to sheriff's officials, a perimeter was set up in the area as deputies were in search of more than one suspect.
No further information was released.