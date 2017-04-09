NEWS

Covina barricade underway after 'shots fired' call

By ABC7.com staff
COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --
A barricade situation was underway in Covina after sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in San Dimas responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired in the 16000 block of Cypress Avenue shortly before 10 a.m.

There was no word on whether anyone was struck by gunfire.

According to sheriff's officials, a perimeter was set up in the area as deputies were in search of more than one suspect.

No further information was released.
Related Topics:
newsbarricadeshots firedlos angeles county sheriff's departmentCovinaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Victorville man arrested for murder of mother
ISIS claims responsibility for 2 bombings in Egypt that killed scores of churchgoers on Palm Sunday
U.S. aircraft carrier heads back to Korean peninsula
ANALYSIS: Trump redefines own doctrine with Syria strike
More News
Top Stories
Delta passengers at LAX frustrated over 4th day of cancellations
3 women in custody after brief Moorpark chase ends in crash
1 person killed on 405 Freeway crash in Long Beach
5 children hurt as bounce house goes airborne in SC
Parents charged for trying to sell their baby on Craigslist
Woman stabbed to death by girlfriend in Santa Clarita, detectives say
Victorville man arrested for murder of mother
Show More
Thousand Oaks teen, his family die in Oregon plane crash
US vows to keep pressure on Syria after missile strikes
Ford designs crib simulating moving car
Driver loses control, crashes into garage of La Palma home
Long Beach grand prix kicks off w/ qualifiers for IndyCar Race
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos