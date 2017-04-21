Covina police search for package thief caught on camera

@covinapd needs help identifying this package thief. If you think you might know her contact Detective Ostarcevic (626)384-5616 #porchpirate pic.twitter.com/mTKP17JfQh — Covina PD (@covinapd) April 20, 2017

Covina police on Friday were asking for the public's help in identifying a woman caught on surveillance video taking a package from a front porch of a home.The owner of the property said the suspected porch pirate was caught on security cameras taking a package from the home on W. Cypress Street.Video shows her getting out of the passenger's side of a silver Jeep before opening the fence on the home's front lawn, taking the package from the porch and returning to the SUV. The vehicle then takes off.Covina PD posted photos of the woman on Twitter, asking the public to help identify the suspect.Anyone with information on the matter was urged to contact Detective Ostarcevic at (626) 384-5616.