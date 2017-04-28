NEWS

OC officials crack down on curfew violators to help keep minors out of trouble

More than a dozen agencies worked together overnight Friday, cracking down on minors out violating Orange County's curfew. (KABC)

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
More than a dozen agencies worked together overnight Friday, cracking down on minors out violating Orange County's curfew.

The annual curfew sweep, now in its 9th year, is put on by the Orange County Gang Reduction Intervention Partnership, also known as GRIP.

More than 130 officers in cities all over the county participate. The goal: Get to kids before a curfew violation turns into something worse.

"This is a preventative measure," said Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas. "We're trying to work to keep kids from getting in trouble, keep them from joining gangs."

For most cities in the county, curfew is 10 p.m. for unaccompanied people under 18.

Once detained, kids are brought to another location for processing, and their parents must pick them up.

Police hope it serves as a wakeup call.

"They're going to get some counseling, they're going to see some videos. Crimes that happened after dark or after curfew," Rackauckas said.

OC GRIP also works with parents to keep their kids off the streets and out of trouble.

