Crash after police chase creates massive backup on 134 Fwy in Eagle Rock

A crash following a police chase on the 134 Freeway created a massive backup in the Eagle Rock area.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A massive traffic jam built up Friday night on the 134 Freeway in the Eagle Rock-Pasadena area after a police chase ended in a crash on the eastbound side near Figueroa Street.

The chase started around 8:20 p.m. near Glendale Avenue and the 134 Freeway.

A Glendale officer tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver sped off onto the eastbound 134, according to Glendale police.

The chase ended quickly, after the vehicle crashed into another motorist on the freeway.


The driver fled on foot across the westbound lanes of the freeway and onto the hillside, while a female passenger with injuries stayed in the car, police said.

A male and female in the car the suspects smashed into were also injured. All three were brought to local hospitals with injuries described as minor to moderate.

With help from a police K-9 and helicopter, the suspect driver was found near the freeway and arrested without further incident.

Fire crews and police respond to the scene of a crash following a pursuit on the 134 Freeway in the Pasadena area.


Police say the vehicle turned out to be stolen and a firearm was found inside.

Both sides of the freeway were initially closed after the incident.

The westbound lanes were reopened first and then the eastbound was gradually reopened, but traffic backups remained two hours after the incident.
