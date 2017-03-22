  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

2 dramatic crashes snarl freeway traffic amid wet conditions across SoCal

EMBED </>More News Videos

A pair of dramatic freeway crashes occurred in separate locations Wednesday morning as scattered showers made for rain-slicked road throughout the Southland. (Southern Counties News)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) --
A pair of dramatic freeway crashes occurred in separate locations Wednesday morning as scattered showers made for rain-slicked roads throughout the Southland.

Just after 1:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to a jackknifed big rig at the westbound 60 Freeway connector road to the northbound 605 Freeway in the city of Industry.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the incident, which prompted the closure of the transition road for about two hours.

In City Terrace, a car was engulfed in flames after a 4 a.m. crash involving two other vehicles at the interchange of the westbound 10 Freeway to the southbound 710 Freeway.

Three people were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the collision, which snarled traffic for miles on the westbound 10, was under investigation.
Related Topics:
newsfreewaycar crashcrashCHPcalifornia highway patrolLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ex-Trump campaign manager had multimillion-dollar contract with Russian oligarch, AP says
Preliminary-magnitude 2.9 earthquake strikes near Cabazon
Student in custody after threatening Columbine-style attack
Feds conducted series of tests to determine credibility of new aviation threat
More News
Top Stories
Light rain, thunder lingering in SoCal on Wednesday
Preliminary-magnitude 2.9 earthquake strikes near Cabazon
Driver arrested after fatal Santa Monica hit-and-run
'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87
LAPD says fear may be preventing immigrants from reporting crime
5 siblings hope to be adopted together
Chino High School student in custody over threat to shoot up school
Show More
Garcetti expands protection for immigrants in LA
'El Chapo' hallucinating in stressful jail conditions, lawyers claim
ISIS threat prompted new electronics ban
7.0 quake could cause area of Seal Beach to drop several feet
Amazon advertising fake sale prices, study claims
More News
Top Video
ISIS threat prompted new electronics ban
After 32 years in prison, wrongfully convicted man adjusts to new life
Southern Californians handle the rain, brace for more Wednesday
7.0 quake could cause area of Seal Beach to drop several feet
More Video