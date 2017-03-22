Crashes snarl traffic amid wet conditions across SoCal

NEWS

Two-dramatic crashes snarl freeway traffic amid wet conditions across SoCal

A pair of dramatic freeway crashes occurred in separate locations Wednesday morning as scattered showers made for rain-slicked road throughout the Southland. (Southern Counties News)

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) --
A pair of dramatic freeway crashes occurred in separate locations Wednesday morning as scattered showers made for rain-slicked roads throughout the Southland.

Just after 1:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to a jackknifed big rig at the westbound 60 Freeway connector road to the northbound 605 Freeway in the city of Industry.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the incident, which prompted the closure of the transition road for about two hours.

In City Terrace, a car was engulfed in flames after a 4 a.m. crash involving two other vehicles at the interchange of the westbound 10 Freeway to the southbound 710 Freeway.

Three people were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the collision, which snarled traffic for miles on the westbound 10, was under investigation.
