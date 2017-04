Firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment building in Wilmington on Friday.Crews with the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the 500 block of N. Wilmington Boulevard at about 9:45 a.m.Several firefighters were seen ventilating the roof as smoke poured from the building.The fire was extinguished in just over an hour.Officials said the roof partially collapsed, but no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was still under investigation.