SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --Crews are battling a massive blaze at multiple commercial buildings in Santa Fe Springs on Monday.
WATCH LIVE: Crews battle fire in Santa Fe Springs
Fire officials said the fire sparked at a plastics recycling plant located at 12235 Los Nietos Road in Santa Fe Springs.
Smoke from the three-alarm fire could be seen for miles in the area.
Crews from the Santa Fe Springs Fire Department were being assisted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Other local departments were also responding to the scene to provide assistance.
Several ABC7 viewers shared their photos and videos of the smoke by using #abc7eyewitness on social media.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
@ABC7 View from my bedroom window #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/DqCVaqma7e— Jen (@jonilug) March 13, 2017