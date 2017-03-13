NEWS

Crews battle massive fire at multiple commercial buildings in Santa Fe Springs

EMBED </>More News Videos

Crews battled a massive fire at multiple commercial buildings in Santa Fe Springs. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
Crews are battling a massive blaze at multiple commercial buildings in Santa Fe Springs on Monday.

WATCH LIVE: Crews battle fire in Santa Fe Springs

Fire officials said the fire sparked at a plastics recycling plant located at 12235 Los Nietos Road in Santa Fe Springs.

Smoke from the three-alarm fire could be seen for miles in the area.

Crews from the Santa Fe Springs Fire Department were being assisted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Other local departments were also responding to the scene to provide assistance.

Several ABC7 viewers shared their photos and videos of the smoke by using #abc7eyewitness on social media.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
