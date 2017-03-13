NEWS

Crews battle massive fire at plastic recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs

Crews battled a fire at a plastic recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs on Monday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
Crews battled a massive blaze at a plastic recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs on Monday.

Officials said the fire sparked at the plant located at 12235 Los Nietos Road in Santa Fe Springs.

Authorities said a truck was involved in a crash near the plant at about 2:30 p.m. The truck hit and sheered a power pole, causing power lines to fall, which caused the blaze.

Smoke from the five-alarm fire could be seen for miles in the area.

Crews from the Santa Fe Springs Fire Department were assisted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Other local departments also responded to the scene to provide assistance.

Several ABC7 viewers shared their photos and videos of the smoke by using #abc7eyewitness on social media.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
