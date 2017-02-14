The water levels at the Oroville Dam have been reduced by at least 8 feet after crews and helicopters placed sandbags, rocks and cement blocks around the damaged parts of the spillway.Crews continue to make repairs to the structure, especially as another storm looms.Nearly 200,000 people who live below the lake were evacuated Sunday amid concerns the dam might fail and send water downstream.Residents have no idea when they'll be allowed to go back home. Some at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico were upset to be away from their homes, while others tried to stay positive."I would rather be up here in a little discomfort for a few days and make sure that I'm not going to get flooded out of my house," one person said.The fairgrounds have helped with donations and clothing, but some people have said there have been problems with a lack of cots and issues with restrooms.Lake Oroville is the main reservoir of California's State Water Project, which supplies water for more than half the state's 39 million residents and for millions of acres of farmland in the leading agricultural state. It's not clear how damage to the two spillways will affect long-term water releases from the dam.An update on the situation was scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.