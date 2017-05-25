NEWS

Crews prevent more flooding in Newport Beach homes

EMBED </>More Videos

Homes were kept dry Thursday night after crews raced against the clock in a Newport Beach neighborhood, where a partially knocked-down seawall let ocean water into the area, flooding the streets. (KABC)

By
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Homes were kept dry Thursday night after crews raced against the clock in a Newport Beach neighborhood, where a partially knocked-down seawall let ocean water into the area, flooding the streets.

Contractors had knocked down an extra piece of seawall about a week ago as part of construction on a new house.

Area resident Amy Stoody-King was walking her dog Krissy around 8 p.m. Wednesday when she noticed the water starting to come over the job site.

"It was gushing," Stoody-King described.

She and Krissy were the first to notice that a high tide had breached the construction site, sending feet of water into the Finley neighborhood around Short and 36th streets.

Stoody-King quickly called police and alerted her neighbors. Almost immediately, the entire neighborhood got to work.

"It brought a lot of laughter and a lot of cheer. At the same time, a lot of frustration for some of the people who had houses that were flooded," DeClark said.

City of Newport Beach officials said more than a dozen properties had water damage, but most of it was minor. Two cars were also swamped.

Cleanup was underway on Thursday as residents hosed down the mess.

The contractors, with help from the city, raced to build temporary protection with sandbags before another high tide hit Thursday night. Neighbors gathered in streets that were under water less than 24 hours ago, waiting to see what would happen when high tide hit around 9:30.

While a portion of the newly built sandbag sea wall did fail, thanks to giant sand berms built on the property and some quick work once the waters began to rush, homes were kept dry.

"They're actually on it," said resident Mike Lloyd. "I think they're cleaning up somebody's mess. They're doing a really good job."

City officials said a permanent fix of the seawall could take months.
Related Topics:
newsfloodingoceanswater damagewaterNewport BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Newport Beach neighborhood flooded after seawall destroyed
NEWS
Greg Gianforte wins Montana special election a day after being charged with assault
Explosive fire erupts at Van Nuys strip mall
Awkward moment when Trump pushes a prime minister
President Trump to attend G7 meetings in Italy
More News
Top Stories
Trump proposal would cut funding for earthquake early warning system
Explosive fire erupts at Van Nuys strip mall
Gianforte wins Montana US House race after assault charge
Guide dog joins high school senior in yearbook photo
Palmdale couple accused of torture, murder of 2-year-old boy
2 students arrested for allegedly plotting attack at Anaheim school
Opening statements read in LAUSD sex abuse case
Show More
Home of missing South Pasadena boy's grandmother searched
Armed man allegedly intended to harm police at Phoenix Comicon
Shark sightings bad for some OC businesses
Cool Kids Emma Thompson, Marin Trunkey teach kids art
Garden Grove man charged w/ sexually assaulting 2 10-year-old girls
More News
Top Video
Upland police search for young sexual predator
Palmdale couple accused of torture, murder of 2-year-old boy
Opening statements read in LAUSD sex abuse case
2 students arrested for allegedly plotting attack at Anaheim school
More Video