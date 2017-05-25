Crews rush to prevent more flooding in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Crews are racing against the clock in a Newport Beach neighborhood, where a partially knocked-down seawall let ocean water into the area, flooding the streets.
Contractors had knocked down an extra piece of seawall about a week ago as part of construction on a new house.
Area resident Amy Stoody-King was walking her dog Krissy around 8 p.m. Wednesday when she noticed the water starting to come over the job site.
"It was gushing," Stoody-King described.
She and Krissy were the first to notice that a high tide had breached the construction site, sending feet of water into the Finley neighborhood around Short and 36th streets.
Stoody-King quickly called police and alerted her neighbors.
"It was like a river going down the streets," described David DeClark, another area resident.
Almost immediately, the entire neighborhood got to work.
"It brought a lot of laughter and a lot of cheer. At the same time, a lot of frustration for some of the people who had houses that were flooded," DeClark said.
Twelve-year-old Adam Gaa managed to enjoy the flood, joining his neighbors in inner tubes in the middle of their street.
"It was like a dream, honestly. Because I've always had this feeling like the ocean would overflow and come into our neighborhood, and that's just unfortunately happened to be the case," Gaa said.
Cleanup was underway on Thursday as residents hosed down the mess.
"The seawall cap was removed with the intent to build a higher one. I think obviously there was some miscommunication with them about that there were going to have a high tide last night, so it was a shock to them as well," said George Murdoch, an official with the city of Newport Beach. "We have until 9:30, so time clock starts now."
The contractors, with help from the city, are racing to build temporary protection before Thursday night's high tide. A permanent fix could take months.