  • BREAKING NEWS FBI, Chino police discuss arrest of suspected "AK-47 Bandit" bank robber - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Crews battle 5,000-acre Manzanita Fire for second day

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters made progress in halting a brush fire in the Beaumont area Tuesday as it quadrupled in size overnight. (KABC)

By
BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters made progress in halting a blaze they're calling the "Manzanita Fire" just south of Beaumont Tuesday as it quadrupled in size overnight.

It started yesterday afternoon off Highway 79 when an SUV driver went off road and crashed, sparking a fire that hopped the highway and continued to burn east. Two people in the vehicle were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The brush fire quickly grew from 125 acres at 4 p.m. to an expansive 5,000 acres by midnight.

By mid-morning, multiple air tankers were back in the sky, dropping water and fire retardant on areas that are still burning. Although crews made significant progress, Cal Fire Capt. Chris Kemp said they will have to battle the heat, wind and low humidity while trying to increase containment lines.

"Any open line is a concern level," he said.

Law enforcement on Monday night sent out a false evacuation alert to people living all over the region, even outside of Riverside County. The sheriff's department described the mistake as a glitch. Fewer than 200 homes in a remote area off Highway 243 are actually under an evacuation warning, according to authorities.

Kemp said the current fire may indicate what's to come. "It's going to be a long summer, looks like it started early," he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firefirefirefightersBeaumontRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sewage spill shuts down beaches in Long Beach
Pro-Trump PAC launches attack ad against GOP senator who opposes Senate health bill
Trump says it's 'OK' if Senate health bill doesn't come to a vote this week
Teen's body found in burned garage in Hyde Park; 1 in custody
More News
Top Stories
Teen's body found in burned garage in Hyde Park; 1 in custody
LAPD sets up safe zones for online buyers, sellers
South Pasadena dad accused of killing son says he didn't 'flee'
3 Chicago police officers indicted in Laquan McDonald shooting
LA council approves George Lucas' $1.5 billion museum
Bay Area dad drowns while saving daughter after kayak flips
Baby born on flight, given free birthday travel for life
Show More
Streaming live workouts to phone, tablet is new fitness trend
Auto class prepares Calabasas teens for life
Assault suspect barricades self in Stevenson Ranch building
Whittier girl escapes kidnapping suspects
Adorable dog brings water to umpires during baseball game
More News
Top Video
South Pasadena dad accused of killing son says he didn't 'flee'
LAPD sets up safe zones for online buyers, sellers
Teen's body found in burned garage in Hyde Park; 1 in custody
LA council approves George Lucas' $1.5 billion museum
More Video