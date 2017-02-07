NEWS

Crews urge preparedness after deadly hiking trip in Angeles National Forest

Rescue crews urged adventure seekers to be prepared after a hiking trip to the Angeles National Forest turned deadly. (KABC)

By
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
The search and rescue team that came to the aid of a group of hikers during a deadly trip to the Angeles National Forest urged adventure seekers to be prepared before they head out.

One man was killed and four other hikers were injured when they fell down an ice chute in the Angeles National Forest above Azusa on Saturday.

Officials said 67-year-old Michael Yoo of Gardena was hiking with his wife and eight others when he tried to help a woman who slipped 300 feet down the ice chute.

While trying to help the woman, Yoo fell to his death. Three others attempted to help and were hospitalized.

It was one of two dangerous rescue operations Los Angeles County Sheriff's Air Rescue 5 team responded to during a treacherous weekend.

"At the higher altitudes there's ice. If they're not wearing the proper gear, they can go sliding out," Michael Grisbach, a rescue paramedic with the Air Rescue 5 team said.

Rescue crews urged hikers and adventure seekers to be prepared before they head out.

"I recommend getting training on how to go into the back country, how to do it safely," Grisbach said.

A list of the 10 essentials of mountain hiking can be easily found here.

Besides the 10 essentials, adventurers looking to hike through ice and snow should invest in a pair of heavy duty metal crampons or an ice ax.
newssearchsearch and rescuerescueice rescuelos angeles county sheriff's departmenthikingMonterey ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
