SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --A brush fire straddling Camp Pendleton and San Clemente has spread to more than 700 acres and was 10 percent contained on Thursday, officials said.
The so-called Cristianitos Fire began about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday near Christianitos Road and west of San Clemente's Richard T. Steed Memorial Park, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
The blaze burned through dry brush as it made its way west and threatened homes near the park Wednesday
Some neighborhoods in San Clemente and an animal shelter are in the path of the fire, but evacuations have not been ordered.
Christianitos Fire Update - 700 acres; 204 FFs on scene; 10 % containment. No evacuations, No injuries reported; Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/KXip9StrLw— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 29, 2017
More than 200 firefighters were attacking the flames from the air and on the ground, according to the fire authority, which set up a unified command with Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
An aggressive attack and good weather have helped the firefight.
"So what you have now is a low intensity fire. It doesn't burn very hot, but it does burn very fast, and that's why it was able to gobble up so much acreage in such a short period of time," said OCFA Capt. Larry Kurtz.
Firefighters have been able to stop the fire on all fronts except the western flank, which is near homes. However, crews are confident they will have a handle on those flames before the end of Thursday.
"Every minute of every hour, we're consistently improving our lines, reinforcing our positions on this fire," Kurtz said.
No injuries have been reported.
"We're trying to eliminate most of the hazards," said Mike Yeun, an OCFA spokesman. "There are some houses on the other side of the ridge that we're definitely concentrating on, but hopefully we can keep this under 1,000 acres."
The firefighters were assisted Thursday by a marine layer and a lack of windy conditions.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.