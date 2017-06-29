NEWS

Cristianitos Fire spreads to 700 acres at Camp Pendleton, San Clemente

EMBED </>More Videos

A brush fire straddling Camp Pendleton and San Clemente has spread to more than 700 acres and was 10 percent contained on Thursday, officials said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire straddling Camp Pendleton and San Clemente has spread to more than 700 acres and was 10 percent contained on Thursday, officials said.

The so-called Cristianitos Fire began about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday near Christianitos Road and west of San Clemente's Richard T. Steed Memorial Park, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The blaze burned through dry brush as it made its way west and threatened homes near the park Wednesday

Some neighborhoods in San Clemente and an animal shelter are in the path of the fire, but evacuations have not been ordered.


More than 200 firefighters were attacking the flames from the air and on the ground, according to the fire authority, which set up a unified command with Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

An aggressive attack and good weather have helped the firefight.

"So what you have now is a low intensity fire. It doesn't burn very hot, but it does burn very fast, and that's why it was able to gobble up so much acreage in such a short period of time," said OCFA Capt. Larry Kurtz.

Firefighters have been able to stop the fire on all fronts except the western flank, which is near homes. However, crews are confident they will have a handle on those flames before the end of Thursday.

"Every minute of every hour, we're consistently improving our lines, reinforcing our positions on this fire," Kurtz said.

No injuries have been reported.

"We're trying to eliminate most of the hazards," said Mike Yeun, an OCFA spokesman. "There are some houses on the other side of the ridge that we're definitely concentrating on, but hopefully we can keep this under 1,000 acres."

The firefighters were assisted Thursday by a marine layer and a lack of windy conditions.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firehomefireorange county fire authorityCamp PendletonSan Diego CountySan ClementeOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Brush fire threatens homes in San Clemente
NEWS
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Trump's long history of calling women 'crazy,' attacking their appearance
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
White House and first lady defend Trump's tweets about TV host
Trump faces backlash after ridiculing female TV host's looks
More News
Top Stories
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
3 killed after car slams into tree in Torrance
Man killed in Diamond Bar house fire; arson unit investigating
Man shot dead in Pomona driveway; killer at large
Some LA councilmen unhappy with new DWP measure
Show More
Family of suspect shot by police in Hollywood seeks answers
Lawyers give final arguments in Fox exec's murder case
6 injured in multi-vehicle crash on EB 10 Fwy in Pomona
Strangers buy car for Texas man who walked miles to work
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Westlake district
More News
Top Video
Some LA councilmen unhappy with new DWP measure
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
California to stop suspending licenses over unpaid fines
Family of suspect shot by police in Hollywood seeks answers
More Video