NEWS

Cristianitos Fire chars 760 acres at Camp Pendleton, San Clemente

EMBED </>More Videos

A brush fire straddling Camp Pendleton and San Clemente has spread to more than 700 acres and was 10 percent contained on Thursday, officials said. (KABC)

By , Greg Lee and ABC7.com staff
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire straddling Camp Pendleton and San Clemente charred more than 760 acres but was at least 70 percent contained by Thursday night, officials said.

The Cristianitos Fire began about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday near Cristianitos Road and west of San Clemente's Richard T. Steed Memorial Park, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The blaze burned through dry brush as it made its way west and threatened homes near the park Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos

Orange County firefighters were kept busy fighting brush fires in Laguna Niguel and San Clemente on Thursday, June 29, 2017.



Some neighborhoods in San Clemente and an animal shelter were in the path of the fire, but evacuations were not ordered.


More than 200 firefighters were attacking the flames from the air and on the ground, according to the fire authority, which set up a unified command with Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

An aggressive attack and good weather have helped the firefight.

"What you have now is a low-intensity fire. It doesn't burn very hot, but it does burn very fast, and that's why it was able to gobble up so much acreage in such a short period of time," said OCFA Capt. Larry Kurtz.
No injuries have been reported.

"We're trying to eliminate most of the hazards," said Mike Yeun, an OCFA spokesman. "There are some houses on the other side of the ridge that we're definitely concentrating on, but hopefully we can keep this under 1,000 acres."

The firefighters were assisted Thursday by a marine layer and a lack of windy conditions.

By late Thursday the area appeared to be mostly white smoke and charred hillside - very different from the raging flames that lasted well into the previous night.

"It looked like hell on earth, it was an inferno," said San Clemente resident Montell McHenry. "But right now, beautiful skies. You can see the wind, it's kind of clear."

Officials expect the containment numbers to rise through the evening.

"There are no homes threatened but we do have crews in the neighborhoods just in case," Kurtz said. "We can't let our guard even for one second."

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firehomefireorange county fire authorityCamp PendletonSan Diego CountySan ClementeOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Brush fire threatens homes in San Clemente
NEWS
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
24 people arrested, weapons seized in Riverside County operation
Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations
Health care state of play: The last lunch, and no agreement
More News
Top Stories
Homicide suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
Brush fire scorches Malibu hillside
Judge blocks CA ban on magazines with more than 10 bullets
24 people arrested, weapons seized in Riverside County operation
Beloved SoCal water park set to reopen in 2019
LAX protesters speak out against Trump travel ban
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Show More
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
SoCal brush fires may be producing unhealthy air
Man, 22, fatally shot at Fontana intersection
Pregnant woman hits alleged thief with SUV
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
More News
Top Video
Homicide suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
Beloved SoCal water park set to reopen in 2019
24 people arrested, weapons seized in Riverside County operation
More Video