Cristianitos Fire spreads to 700 acres at Camp Pendleton; firefighters reach 10 percent containment

A fire at Camp Pendleton has spread to more than 700 acres and was 10 percent contained Thursday morning, officials said.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire at Camp Pendleton has spread to more than 700 acres and was 10 percent contained Thursday morning, officials said.

The so-called Cristianitos Fire began about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Christianitos Road and west of San Clemente's Richard T. Steed Memorial Park, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The blaze made its way west and threatened homes near the park on Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, no evacuation orders had been issued, the OCFA said.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
