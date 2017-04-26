NEWS

Curb painter, 50, fatally shot while offering services in Norwalk neighborhood

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday evening as he was going door to door offering to paint addresses on curbs in a Norwalk neighborhood, authorities said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --
A 50-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday evening as he was going door to door offering to paint addresses on curbs in a Norwalk neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting, in which the victim was struck several times in the upper torso, occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 14400 block of Dinard Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.


It was unclear what may have led to the shooting.

No description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Related Topics:
newsshootinghomicidehomicide investigationNorwalkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Thai father hangs daughter on Facebook Live then takes own life
Woman, cleared of drug bust involvement, faces deportation
Trump invites Senate to White House for briefing on N. Korea
Trump suggests he'll take 'sanctuary cities' case to Supreme Court
US military begins installing missile defenses in S. Korea
More News
Top Stories
Woman, cleared of drug bust involvement, faces deportation
Judge cites Trump's Calif. comment in 'sanctuary city' ruling
LAPD warning public about rash of knock-knock burglaries
Thai father hangs daughter on Facebook Live then takes own life
Disabled dogs trained to work as therapy animals
Bowler rolls the 'world's fastest' perfect game
Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system
Show More
Silver Lake Reservoir refilled with water for public recreation
1 killed, 10 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area
OC coach arrested for soliciting photos from student on Snapchat
Topshop sells clear plastic jeans
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy released from jail
More News
Top Video
Woman, cleared of drug bust involvement, faces deportation
LAPD warning public about rash of knock-knock burglaries
Bowler rolls the 'world's fastest' perfect game
Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system
More Video