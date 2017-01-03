NEWS

Customer asks for special request in food order delivery
A restaurant in Ireland did more than expected for a customer who was under the weather.

The woman placed an order, and in the additional comments section she asked if the driver could pick her up some cold and flu medicine.

The employees at Feeley's Fish and Chip Shop said they were first taken aback but also impressed by the customer's ingenuity.

As a result, the driver did pick up the medicine, and the restaurant even offered to give the woman a free meal when she's feeling better.

