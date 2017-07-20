NEWS

Dad arrested for speeding to Louisiana hospital with wife in labor

A truck rides past a speed limit sign Monday, July 25, 2005, on the Ohio Turnpike near Brecksville, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

PINEVILLE, La. --
A Louisiana man who was rushing his wife to the hospital at speeds topping 100 mph (161 kph) missed his child's birth because he was in jail.

KALB-TV reports that Zak Evans was arrested Monday and remained in jail as the couple's daughter was born. His wife, Bridget, received an ambulance ride to a hospital. Evans was given a ticket for speeding, flight from an officer and careless operation.

Creola police Chief Heath Landry says an officer clocked the couple going 108 mph (174 kph) in a 55 mph (89 kph) speed zone. He says the officer pulled them over in Pineville.

The officer who stopped the couple dropped Evans off at the hospital but Evans said he had already missed the birth.
