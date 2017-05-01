We have PIO headed to the scene, we can confirm one member of Dallas Fire Rescue has been shot and transported to a local hospital. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

There are several streets closed in the area of Dolphin and I-30. Please avoid the area as this remains an active scene. pic.twitter.com/L0gsxCgsUU — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017

Authorities on Monday were searching for a shooter after a firefighter was shot in Dallas, Texas, police say.The Dallas Police Department said that a member of Dallas Fire-Rescue Unit was shot and taken to a local hospital. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the 3200 block of Reynolds Street, near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy, city officials said.Several streets in the area of Dolphin and I-30 were closed as police investigated.The Dallas Police Association sent out a tweet that said "officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray!"The injured firefighter was taken to Baylor Hospital and was undergoing surgery.