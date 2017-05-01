DALLAS, Texas --Authorities on Monday were searching for a shooter after a firefighter was shot in Dallas, Texas, police say.
The Dallas Police Department said that a member of Dallas Fire-Rescue Unit was shot and taken to a local hospital. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the 3200 block of Reynolds Street, near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy, city officials said.
We have PIO headed to the scene, we can confirm one member of Dallas Fire Rescue has been shot and transported to a local hospital.— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017
Several streets in the area of Dolphin and I-30 were closed as police investigated.
There are several streets closed in the area of Dolphin and I-30. Please avoid the area as this remains an active scene. pic.twitter.com/L0gsxCgsUU— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017
The Dallas Police Association sent out a tweet that said "officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray!"
There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray!— Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017
The injured firefighter was taken to Baylor Hospital and was undergoing surgery.