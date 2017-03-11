NEWS

Deadly crash in Llano shuts down SR-138

(Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
LLANO, Calif. (KABC) --
All directions of State Route 138 in Llano were closed for approximately four hours Saturday night due to a crash that killed at least two and injured two others, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Authorities responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles at 175th Street East shortly before 7 p.m.

Two victims were killed and two others were transported by helicopter to area hospitals with major injuries, CHP officials said.

A SigAlert was issued, according to CHP LA County division officials, who said all directions are expected to remain shut down for about four hours.

No further information was released.
