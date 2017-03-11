Deadly crash in Llano shuts down SR-138

All directions of State Route 138 in Llano were closed for approximately four hours Saturday night due to a crash that killed at least two and injured two others, California Highway Patrol officials said.Authorities responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles at 175th Street East shortly before 7 p.m.Two victims were killed and two others were transported by helicopter to area hospitals with major injuries, CHP officials said.A SigAlert was issued, according to CHP LA County division officials, who said all directions are expected to remain shut down for about four hours.No further information was released.