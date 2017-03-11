Deadly crash in Llano shuts down SR-138

LLANO, Calif. (KABC) --All directions of State Route 138 in Llano were closed for approximately four hours Saturday night due to a crash that killed at least two and injured two others, California Highway Patrol officials said.
Authorities responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles at 175th Street East shortly before 7 p.m.
Two victims were killed and two others were transported by helicopter to area hospitals with major injuries, CHP officials said.
A SigAlert was issued, according to CHP LA County division officials, who said all directions are expected to remain shut down for about four hours.
No further information was released.