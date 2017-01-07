FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT SHOOTING

Death penalty sought against Ft. Lauderdale airport gunman
The Iraq war veteran accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others at a busy international airport in Florida appears to have traveled there specifically to carry out the attack, authorities said Saturday. (KABC)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. --
Federal prosecutors have filed charges against the Florida airport shooting suspect that could bring the death penalty if he is convicted.

MORE: What we know about the Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

A criminal complaint filed Saturday by the Miami U.S. attorney's office accuses 26-year-old Esteban Santiago of an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death. The punishment is execution or any prison sentence up to life.



Prosecutors also charged Santiago with two firearms offenses.

Santiago is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others Friday at a Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport baggage claim. The FBI says Santiago traveled from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale specifically to carry out the shooting.

Santiago, an Iraq war veteran, is being held without bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.
