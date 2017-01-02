NEWS

Delaware man ID'd as sole American injured in Istanbul nightclub attack
EMBED </>More News Videos

One of those wounded in the Istanbul attack is a Delaware man who grew up in Chadds Ford.

PHILADELPHIA --
A small business owner from Greenville, Delaware was one of the dozens injured in a deadly nightclub shooting in Istanbul, Turkey on New Year's Eve.

Family members say 35-year-old Jacob Raak, originally from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was visiting Istanbul with his friends.

He was one of an estimated 600 people celebrating New Year's inside the Reina nightclub when around 1:15 a.m. a gunman entered and opened fire.



During the attack, Raak was shot in the leg. A bullet hit his phone, destroying it. It then went from his hip to his knee.

Doctors told him the cell phone likely saved his life, since it prevented damage of a major artery.

In the end, at least 39 people were killed and nearly 70 others were injured.

Cameras captured Raak being loaded onto an ambulance not long after the attack.

Family members say he is being treated at the hospital and is expected to be discharged within the next day before returning to Philadelphia.

Jacob's friends were also injured but they are expected to survive.

Raak is the only American confirmed injured in the attack by the U.S. State Department so far.

A massive manhunt by Turkish police is now underway for the shooter and anyone else involved.
Related Topics:
newsIstanbul attacku.s. & worlddel. newspa. news
Load Comments
Related
Gunman in New Year slayings at Istanbul club still at large
NEWS
ISIS Claims Istanbul Nightclub Attack That Killed 39
American Injured in Turkey Nightclub Calls Attack 'a Massive Tragedy'
762 Homicides Mark Chicago's 'Out of Control' Violence
Royal Family Heads to Christmas Church Service Without the Queen
More News
Top Stories
Body found in garage fire in Willowbrook area
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot in OC
Rose Parade spectators brave cold, camp out overnight
ISIS claims New Year's attack on Istanbul nightclub
Dick Clark Productions rejects Mariah Carey's sabotage claim
1 killed, 6 injured in Long Beach apartment fire
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions
Show More
Off-duty LAPD officer killed, 3 people injured in Simi Valley crash
Who will Nick pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
80-foot float gets stuck on way to Rose Parade
Vandal sought after altering Hollywood sign to read 'Hollyweed'
Rose Parade and SoCal forecast for Monday
More News
Top Video
Rose Parade spectators brave cold, camp out overnight
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot in OC
Vandal sought after altering Hollywood sign to read 'Hollyweed'
Off-duty LAPD officer killed, 3 people injured in Simi Valley crash
More Video