A delivery driver has been arrested amid the Alhambra Police Department's investigation into the theft of dozens of packages valued at tens of thousands of dollars.Investigators said Eden Ortega, 37, was caught with purloined goods -- including iPhones, laptop computers and three large-screen televisions -- being used by himself and his family.Detectives took Ortega, a driver for a local company, into custody after searching his East Los Angeles home Tuesday evening and discovering about 70 stolen items worth more than $30,000, according to a news release."The delivery driver that worked for this company was actually delivering packages and scanning them as if they'd been delivered," said police Sgt. Jerry Johnson, "but instead of leaving them on the front porch, he was taking them."If you follow the paper trail of the package, it left the company, it went to the delivery company," the sergeant continued, "and according to the records, it was delivered ... But he wasn't leaving the packages. He was taking (them) with him."Ortega was released on bond after being booked on suspicion of grand theft, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court March 22.