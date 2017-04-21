NEWS

Dentist pulled tooth while riding hoverboard, prosecutors say

In a file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver B.J. Daniels rides through a hallway on an electric self-balancing scooter at CenturyLink Field on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska --
Prosecutors say an Alaska dentist charged with Medicaid fraud pulled a sedated patient's tooth while riding a hoverboard.

Seth Lookhart was charged with 17 counts of Medicaid fraud after prosecutors say he billed Medicaid $1.8 million last year for IV sedation used in procedures that didn't call for it.

Prosecutors say in an indictment that investigators found a video on Lookhart's phone of him riding a hoverboard while extracting a sedated patient's tooth. They say he texted the video to his office manager and joked that it was a "new standard of care." Prosecutors say investigators contacted the patient and she told them she was unaware that Lookhart was riding the hoverboard while operating on her.

Lookhart's attorney, Michael Moberly, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lookhart's office manager is also charged in the case.
Related Topics:
newshoverboarddentistlawsuitu.s. & worldAlaska
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Inside the cabin where Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins were found
Treasury denies Exxon waiver to drill in Russia
What we know about former Tenn. teacher's relationship with student
Ex-President George HW Bush was hospitalized after Super Bowl coin toss
More News
Top Stories
1 fatally shot in Long Beach; search for suspect prompts evacuations
LAPD recovers $300K in stolen property from burglaries
Space Mountain to return to classic theme
Fresno shooting rampage suspect enters court shouting
10 families displaced as fire rips through Wilmington apt. building
Riverside animal officer fosters puppy after owner injured in crash
Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry share candid conversation
Show More
Student posts threat against Valencia school via Snapchat
Ruptured water main creates geyser, damages vehicles in Mid-City
Ex-mayor of South El Monte gets 1 year in prison for bribery
Police had Paris attacker in their grasp, officials say
Fiona the hippo loves to shower!
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos