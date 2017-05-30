NEWS

Teen linked to Colorado murder arrested in Torrance home invasion

A teenager linked to a deadly home invasion in Denver, Colorado, was arrested in Torrance following a similar crime, police said Tuesday. (KABC)

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
A teenager linked to a deadly home invasion in Denver, Colorado, was arrested in Torrance following a similar crime, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call of a violent home invasion about 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Sara Court Monday after a neighbor saw a suspicious car parked out front.

The resident saw one suspect walk to the front of the home and then return to the vehicle before walking back to the house with a second suspect.

Torrance police determined an elderly woman was assaulted during the home invasion involving two suspects, one of which is a 17-year-old with an outstanding murder warrant in Denver.

The elderly victim was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Upon officers' arrival, an adult male suspect, also from Colorado, was immediately apprehended at the home.

A perimeter was set up for about an hour and a half with K-9 officers before the teen suspect was found in the garage attic.

Both suspects were taken into custody and are being held on multiple charges, including robbery, elder abuse and robbery.

Police said the 17-year-old, whose name was being withheld due to him being a minor, was being sought in Denver for a deadly home invasion that left a 27-year-old man dead just a few weeks ago. Denver police said the victim, Timothy Anderson, was shot multiple times.

A 15-year-old girl, who police believe committed the deadly home invasion with the teenage boy, turned herself into Denver police.
