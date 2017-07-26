NEWS

Deputies chase stolen-car suspects from Compton to Anaheim

Sheriff's deputies chased three suspects in a vehicle on surface streets from Compton to Anaheim.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Sheriff's deputies chased three suspects in a stolen Honda on surface streets from Compton to Anaheim before taking them into custody without injury Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects in a four-door gray 1999 Honda Accord drove at speeds up to at least 60 mph during the chase.

The car had been reported stolen. Sheriff's deputies started the chase in the Compton area.

The vehicle had a female passenger in the front and a male passenger in the rear seat.

Long Beach police were also involved in the pursuit when the suspect entered their city.

At several points during the pursuit, apparently out of concern for public safety, authorities backed off and switched into tracking mode monitoring the suspects from a distance.

From Long Beach, the suspects headed east into Lakewood, then Cypress, Buena Park and Anaheim.

The vehicle stopped near Western High School in Anaheim, when the suspects got out and fled on foot. The driver was seen walking casually in the neighborhood, trying to blend in.

Anaheim officers found him on West Lindacita Lane and he complied with orders to lay on the ground and surrender.

The two passengers sat on the curb next to the vehicle and waited patiently a few minutes for officers to arrive. They complied with orders and were taken into custody.
