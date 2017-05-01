NEWS

Deputies looking for arson suspect in San Bernardino National Forest

A fire was burning in the San Bernardino National Forest and authorities were searching for a suspected arsonist.

CRESTLINE, Calif. (KABC) --
Three brush fires were burning in the San Bernardino National Forest near Crestline Bridge and officials were looking for a possibly armed arsonist.

The three fires were covering about 6 acres as of Monday night, officials said. The two smaller ones were later extinguished and officials said they had contained the forward spread of the larger blaze.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was searching the area for a person, possibly armed, who is believed to have set the fires.


No homes were threatened in the area.

DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Related Topics:
newsfirearsonbrush firewildfireforest firesan bernardino county sheriff's departmentCrestlineSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Santa Monica
May Day protesters take streets for workers' rights
Portland May Day demonstrations turn violent: Protesters hurl bottles, Molotov cocktails at cops
Good Samaritans recall rescuing woman after San Onofre beach shark attack
More News
Top Stories
3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Santa Monica
Woman charged with murder in death of 3-year-old boy due to DUI history
101 Fwy to be closed in Calabasas overnight this week
California population grows to 39.5 million; LA over 4 million
May Day march: 1 arrested in DTLA after burning American flag
Good Samaritans recall rescuing woman after San Onofre beach shark attack
Video shows San Diego gunman during deadly shooting spree
Show More
May Day marchers in Riverside condemn Trump
PHOTOS: Stars attend glittery Met Gala to kick off Rei Kawakubo show
Laughter yoga class helps seniors stay sharp and healthy
Study finds link between some antibiotics and miscarriage risk
Suspect shot, wounded in confrontation with Gardena police
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stars attend glittery Met Gala to kick off Rei Kawakubo show
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos