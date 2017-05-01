Deputies looking for arson suspect in San Bernardino National Forest

#BridgeFire crews have stopped forward rate of spread. Search still underway for suspect on Highway 18/Old Waterman Canyon — SBCUSD OES (@SBCUSD_OES) May 2, 2017

Three brush fires were burning in the San Bernardino National Forest near Crestline Bridge and officials were looking for a possibly armed arsonist.The three fires were covering about 6 acres as of Monday night, officials said. The two smaller ones were later extinguished and officials said they had contained the forward spread of the larger blaze.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was searching the area for a person, possibly armed, who is believed to have set the fires.No homes were threatened in the area.DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as more information becomes available.