Deputies fatally shoot burglary suspect in Florence, authorities say

A deputy-involved shooting left a burglary suspect dead in unincorporated Florence on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, authorities said. (Southern Counties News)

FLORENCE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a suspect while responding to a report of a vehicular burglary early Wednesday morning in Florence, authorities said.

The burglary was reported at 1:15 a.m. in the area of Compton Avenue and 91st Street, said a spokesperson for the sheriff's Century station.

Two deputies were involved in the shooting, which left the male suspect fatally wounded, according to investigators. It was unclear if he died at the scene or a hospital.

No deputies were injured.
