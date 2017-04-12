Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a suspect while responding to a report of a vehicular burglary early Wednesday morning in Florence, authorities said.The burglary was reported at 1:15 a.m. in the area of Compton Avenue and 91st Street, said a spokesperson for the sheriff's Century station.Two deputies were involved in the shooting, which left the male suspect fatally wounded, according to investigators. It was unclear if he died at the scene or a hospital.No deputies were injured.