NEWS

Deputies witness armed suspect strike pedestrian in South LA

A suspect who deputies witnessed strike a pedestrian in South Los Angeles is arrested for the crime on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A driver who ran off after sheriff's deputies witnessed him striking a female pedestrian in South Los Angeles was behind bars on Sunday.

It started when Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies happened to see the unidentified suspect hit the woman with his car at about 8:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of Normandie Avenue Friday night.

The victim suffered a broken leg, officials said.

The suspect, who deputies said was armed with a gun, ran off after the crash and barricaded himself in an apartment in the area. A woman and her daughter were inside at the time but managed to get out safely, according to sheriff's officials.

The suspect eventually surrendered to authorities and was arrested.

Meanwhile, a suspected drunk driver hit a sheriff's unit at the scene. He was also arrested.

No deputies were hurt in either incident.
Related Topics:
newspedestrian injuredarrestlos angeles county sheriff's departmentpedestrian struckSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bed Bath & Beyond: We still carry Ivanka Trump-branded items
Mass. city council to vote on Trump impeachment resolution
Former National Security Adviser Flynn didn't initially disclose Russia speeches
Trump aide lashes out at Freedom Caucus lawmaker
More News
Top Stories
San Pedro teen brutally beaten up; family hopes 2 suspects come forward
Family raises money to find cure for toddler w/ childhood Alzheimer's
Chicago police arrest 14-year-old in rape on Facebook Live
Pomona man sought for beating girlfriend with frying pan
Some EpiPens recalled over potential defect
Joe Davis talks taking over for retired legend Vin Scully
Porter Ranch residents push for bill that would keep gas facility closed
Show More
Hollywood standoff ends with possibly armed man in custody
193 dead, 220 missing in Colombia after rivers overflow
Mississippi St shocks UConn in Final Four
Immigrant Youth Coalition demonstrators rally in Boyle Heights
Yorba Linda dog park might be named after Nixon's 'Checkers'
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos