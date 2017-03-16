A San Bernardino Deputy is expected to be alright after being shot by a robbery suspect in Hesperia. Details on #abc7 #SBSD #DIS pic.twitter.com/wloLBFTiw0 — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) March 16, 2017

Hesperia- Deputy shot- suspect still at large. Deputy transported to hospital non-life threatening injuries. PIO enroute to scene. — SB County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 16, 2017

A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning, and the suspect was being sought, authorities said.Few details were immediately released about the shooting, which the sheriff's department confirmed on Twitter at 4:40 a.m.The deputy was transported to a hospital after suffering injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the tweet.Investigators cordoned off two locations in the aftermath of the incident: one at a Chevron gas station at the intersection of Ranchero Road and Escondido Avenue, and another scene several miles north on Escondido Avenue.The windshield of a sheriff's department SUV was seen with damage from apparent gunshots.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.