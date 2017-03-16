NEWS

Deputy injured in shooting in Hesperia; suspect at large, authorities say

The windshield of a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department vehicle was apparently damaged in a shooting that left a deputy injured on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Victor Valley News)

By and ABC7.com staff
HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning, and the suspect was being sought, authorities said.

Few details were immediately released about the shooting, which the sheriff's department confirmed on Twitter at 4:40 a.m.

The deputy was transported to a hospital after suffering injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the tweet.


Investigators cordoned off two locations in the aftermath of the incident: one at a Chevron gas station at the intersection of Ranchero Road and Escondido Avenue, and another scene several miles north on Escondido Avenue.

The windshield of a sheriff's department SUV was seen with damage from apparent gunshots.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

