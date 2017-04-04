NEWS

LA County deputy misconduct sparks debate on punishment at supervisors' meeting

EMBED </>More News Videos

Advocates urged Los Angeles County supervisors during a meeting Tuesday to support a motion that would make it easier to fire sheriff's deputies who've been found guilty of misconduct. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Advocates urged Los Angeles County supervisors during a meeting Tuesday to support a motion that would make it easier to fire sheriff's deputies who've been found guilty of misconduct.

"There's no transparency, so we don't know actually how officers are being disciplined, to what extent that discipline is sticking," said Marc-Anthony Johnson, with group Dignity and Power Now.

This comes on the heels of a deputy who was on camera allegedly ignoring an emergency call while on duty. He is now on administrative leave.

Advocates said on many occasions deputies who are fired are rehired after appealing their case to the Civil Service Commission. They said even Sheriff Jim McDonnell has been blocked from turning in deputies accused of misconduct.

"We've seen Sheriff McDonnell identify 300 officers with misconduct in their records and tried to give that list to the district attorney. That list is on hold right now because the sheriff's unions have got two appellate judges to block the list," Johnson said.

The group delivered a petition with more than 12,000 signatures, demanding the list be turned in to the District Attorney's Office. They are also asking for the commission to be given more power, which would include firing or reassigning deputies.

But not everyone agrees.

"I speak against this motion for the following reasons: the Republic that the flag stands for is the separation of powers. The only thing that protects us against authoritarian rule is the self-restraint of the powerful," attorney Victor Manrique said.

The supervisors agreed to move forward with the motion and will receive a report within the next 60 days.
Related Topics:
newslos angeles county sheriff's departmentmisconductlawslos angeles board of supervisorsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 juvenile killed, 2 in critical condition after South LA shooting
19 companies pull advertising from 'The O'Reilly Factor'
Video shows aftermath of alleged Syria chemical attack
Fox News, dogged by misconduct claims, faces new lawsuits
More News
Top Stories
SB 2 Fwy in Glassell Park closed after crash involving milk tanker
1 juvenile killed, 2 in critical condition after South LA shooting
Brown pushes for statewide gas tax increase plan in Riverside
'Ow, ow, are you serious?' - stuck suspect caught by seat of pants
New area code could be coming to 909 zone in IE
Giant mosquitoes on the rise in SoCal - but they're not mosquitoes
9 veterans from OC laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery
Show More
Baby girl celebrates 1st birthday after long fight at CHLA NICCU
Chemical attack kills dozens, including 11 kids, in Syria
Federal agents serve warrant at Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens
Chino Hills High lockdown lifted after threat to 'blow up' school
2024 Olympics: Garcetti makes LA's case at IOC conference
More News
Top Video
SB 2 Fwy in Glassell Park closed after crash involving milk tanker
Chemical attack kills dozens, including 11 kids, in Syria
'Ow, ow, are you serious?' - stuck suspect caught by seat of pants
Federal agents serve warrant at Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens
More Video