Deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife in Riverside County, authorities say

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man armed with a knife Wednesday afternoon in the unincorporated area of Woodcrest, authorities said.The incident began about 3:49 p.m. when a deputy from the Perris station responded to a report of felony vandalism in the 15800 block of Wood Road, according to a news release.When the deputy located a male suspect and tried to speak with him, the suspect "immediately became combative and began throwing large rocks, which struck the deputy," the statement from the sheriff's department said, adding that a parked vehicle was also damaged by at least one rock.The suspect then allegedly armed himself with a knife and moved toward the deputy, who opened fire after the man ignored his commands to drop the weapon.The suspect was struck an unknown number of times by gunfire. The deputy administered medical aid and called for assistance, the news release said. Paramedics transported the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The deputy, who was not injured in the encounter, was placed on administrative leave, in accordance with protocol. An investigation is being conducted by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Central Homicide Unit.Anyone with information about the confrontation is asked to call sheriff's Investigator Alfaro at (760) 393-3528 or Investigator Wyatt at (951) 210-1000.