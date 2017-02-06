  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Deputy taken to hospital after confrontation at Metro station in downtown LA

EMBED </>More News Videos

A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was hospitalized after a confrontation at a Metro train station. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital after an altercation at a Metro station in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

The sheriff's department said the incident began at the Metro station near West 7th and Lebanon streets at about 11:30 a.m.

One witness said the suspect appeared swing an umbrella at a deputy.

"The person became assaultive with the deputy and swung something at the deputy," Ramon Montenegro, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stated. "The deputy attempting to detain the person slipped and fell. The person ran from them and responding deputies met the assailant at 6th and Grand where he then became assaultive with the deputies there."

Authorities said the man was tased before being taken into custody. Officials said the suspect was facing a number of charges that could include attempted battery on a peace officer and obstructing an officer in the performance of his duties.

"The one deputy was transported with non-life threatening injuries, minor injuries," Montenegro said. "The suspect has also been transported."
Related Topics:
newslos angeles county sheriff's departmentmetroassaulttaserDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Putin Not a Friend, Poisoned Russian Activist's Wife Tells Trump
Increasing Concern About 'Insider Threats' at US Airports: Gov't Report
Mother furious after day care worker breastfed her son
Hollywood Hills home threatened by more landslides amid rains
More News
Top Stories
More rain to drench Southern California
1K kids' underwear found in alleged child rapist's PA home
Officials ID suspects arrested in 1993 LA fire that killed 10
Justice Dept. files new defense of Trump's immigration ban
Wrecks pile up on rain-drenched Inland Empire freeways
Recycled water testing begins at expanded Terminal Island plant
President Trump defends travel ban in 1st address to troops
Show More
Kobe Bryant memorabilia stolen from ex-NBA star's alma mater
Duarte residents brace for muddy mess in latest rainstorm
Downey student arrested for alleged threat against school
Suspect killed in Santa Monica officer-involved shooting
Nicole Kidman: How Oscars nominee 'Lion' has roared
More News
Top Video
Officials ID suspects arrested in 1993 LA fire that killed 10
Suspect killed in Santa Monica officer-involved shooting
Wrecks pile up on rain-drenched Inland Empire freeways
Mother furious after day care worker breastfed her son
More Video