A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital after an altercation at a Metro station in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.The sheriff's department said the incident began at the Metro station near West 7th and Lebanon streets at about 11:30 a.m.One witness said the suspect appeared swing an umbrella at a deputy."The person became assaultive with the deputy and swung something at the deputy," Ramon Montenegro, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stated. "The deputy attempting to detain the person slipped and fell. The person ran from them and responding deputies met the assailant at 6th and Grand where he then became assaultive with the deputies there."Authorities said the man was tased before being taken into custody. Officials said the suspect was facing a number of charges that could include attempted battery on a peace officer and obstructing an officer in the performance of his duties."The one deputy was transported with non-life threatening injuries, minor injuries," Montenegro said. "The suspect has also been transported."