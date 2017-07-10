Designer handbags stolen from Bloomingdale's in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --Police continue the search for people who stole merchandise Sunday morning from a Bloomingdale's.
According to the Orange County Register, the suspects took several designer handbags valued at $14,000 from the store's location at South Coast Plaza.
The Costa Mesa Police Department said the break-in was discovered at 4:20 a.m. after alarms blared an hour before that.
Authorities found signs of prying and force at a third floor entrance of the facility. They also said an interior wall was smashed to get the items.
Police said they are unsure if the suspects were captured on video. The burglary did not affect the store opening for business on Monday.