NEWS

Details emerge of multi-vehicle crash in Llano that killed 2 people, left 3 others hospitalized

EMBED </>More News Videos

A violent crash on State Route 138 in Llano on Saturday, March 11, 2017, left two adults dead and two children critically injured, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
LLANO, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation continued Sunday into a multi-vehicle crash in Llano that left two adults dead and injured three other people, two of whom are young girls, authorities said.

The incident began about 6:45 p.m. Saturday when a speeding Camaro collided head-on with another car on Highway 138 at 175th Street East in the High Desert, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision killed the Camaro's 22-year-old male driver and a 29-year-old female passenger in the other vehicle, a Ford Fusion, the CHP said. The Fusion's other three occupants -- the male driver, 31, and two girls, ages 4 and 10 -- suffered major injuries.

Just before impact, investigators said, the 1998 Camaro's driver lost control in a curve and the car spun into an oncoming lane. The collision with the 2012 Fusion split that vehicle in half.

After the initial crash, the driver of a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser said he hit the overturned Camaro amid low visibility.

The Camaro was positioned "sideways in my lane," the 70-year-old man, who sustained minor injuries, said in an interview at the scene.

"I swerved," he recalled, "and when I made contact it spun us both around."

The injured girls were airlifted to Northridge Hospital Medical Center. The Fusion's driver, a Palmdale resident, was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital.

The names of the deceased, a Palmdale woman and a Lancaster man, were not immediately disclosed.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newstrafficroad closuretraffic fatalitiesCHPcalifornia highway patrolLlanoLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
2 killed, kids critically injured in Llano crash; SR-138 East closed
NEWS
Democrat: Trump 'enthusiastic' about call for Medicare to negotiate drug prices
Trump budget chief: President is focused on health care, not insurance coverage
Republican senator: GOP risks losing House majority if health bill approved
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle on I-405 in Sherman Oaks
More News
Top Stories
3 dead in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Commerce; all lanes reopened
At least 34 killed after bus runs into crowd in Haiti, officials say
5 people injured, 10 animals killed in Santa Ana house fire
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle on I-405 in Sherman Oaks
Anti-deportation training offered to fearful immigrants
Lynwood shooting death sparks homicide investigation
Death toll in Guatemala fire rises to 39 girls
Show More
Outrage after man appears to perform obscene act with 'Fearless Girl' statue
Azusa community fights teacher layoffs after superintendent gets raise
President Trump praises arrest of 'troubled person' at White House
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS taking legal action
Officers not seriously hurt after police cruiser crashes in Del Rey
More News
Top Video
3 dead in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Commerce; all lanes reopened
Lynwood shooting death sparks homicide investigation
President Trump praises arrest of 'troubled person' at White House
Azusa community fights teacher layoffs after superintendent gets raise
More Video