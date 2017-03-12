LLANO, Calif. (KABC) --An investigation continued Sunday into a multi-vehicle crash in Llano that left two adults dead and injured three other people, two of whom are young girls, authorities said.
The incident began about 6:45 p.m. Saturday when a speeding Camaro collided head-on with another car on Highway 138 at 175th Street East in the High Desert, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision killed the Camaro's 22-year-old male driver and a 29-year-old female passenger in the other vehicle, a Ford Fusion, the CHP said. The Fusion's other three occupants -- the male driver, 31, and two girls, ages 4 and 10 -- suffered major injuries.
Just before impact, investigators said, the 1998 Camaro's driver lost control in a curve and the car spun into an oncoming lane. The collision with the 2012 Fusion split that vehicle in half.
After the initial crash, the driver of a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser said he hit the overturned Camaro amid low visibility.
The Camaro was positioned "sideways in my lane," the 70-year-old man, who sustained minor injuries, said in an interview at the scene.
"I swerved," he recalled, "and when I made contact it spun us both around."
The injured girls were airlifted to Northridge Hospital Medical Center. The Fusion's driver, a Palmdale resident, was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital.
The names of the deceased, a Palmdale woman and a Lancaster man, were not immediately disclosed.
City News Service contributed to this report.