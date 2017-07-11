NEWS

Detectives, family seek public's help to ID Alhambra mom's killer

Xiuxia Chen, 44, is shown in an undated photo. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) --
Homicide detectives and family members are asking for the public's help to track down whoever fatally shot a mother of two in Alhambra during an attempted hotel robbery in June.

Xiuxia Chen, 44, was shot to death while working at the Ambassador Inn in the 2700 block of West Valley Boulevard on June 2.

The suspect, who still hasn't been identified, entered the business and pointed a handgun at Chen shortly before 11 p.m. The man demanded money, reached over the counter, then shot Chen, investigators said.

The suspect then fled the location on foot and out of view.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials are expected to discuss the case and release surveillance images from the night Chen was killed.

