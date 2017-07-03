NEWS

Rescue operation launched after reports of swimmer in distress off Rancho Palos Verdes

A Coast Guard helicopter is seen over waters off Rancho Palos Verdes after a report of a swimmer in distress on Monday, July 3, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO PALOS VERDES (KABC) --
A search and rescue operation was underway Monday evening after reports of a swimmer struggling in waters off Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said.

The incident was reported about 6:45 p.m. by witnesses on a beach just west of Trump National Golf Club, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two fire department divers were searching the water in the area of Portuguese Bend, officials said. Boats and a Coast Guard helicopter were also deployed.

A description of the swimmer was not available.
