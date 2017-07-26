NEWS

Disturbing video shows shark dragged behind boat in Florida

The disturbing video shows a shark being dragged behind a speeding boat in Florida.

MIAMI --
Disturbing video shows a shark being dragged behind a boat as it sped through the waters near Florida.

The video gained attention after Miami sport fisherman Mark "Mark the Shark" Quartiano reposted and criticized the footage on his Instagram page, adding the hashtags #sowrong and #notcool.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials say they have identified the men dragging the shark, after they were alerted to the video by a web tip Monday.

Rob Klepper, a spokesman for the agency's law enforcement division, said the names of the men will not be released until an investigation is complete.

Klepper said while it wasn't clear whether the men broke any laws, wildlife officials found the actions shown in the video "disheartening and disturbing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
