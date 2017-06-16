NEWS

Doctor says Rep. Scalise remains critical, but vital signs stable

Doctors say Rep. Steve Scalise remains in critical condition Friday at a Washington hospital but is improving. (KABC)

WASHINGTON --
Doctors say Rep. Steve Scalise remains in critical condition Friday at a Washington hospital but is improving.

Scalise was shot Wednesday morning as a gunman sprayed bullets into a GOP congressional baseball practice. The bullet entered his left hip and tore through his pelvis, breaking bones, injuring organs and causing severe bleeding.

Dr. Jack Sava, trauma director at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, said several operations have controlled the bleeding and Scalise's vital signs have stabilized. While he's still under sedation, Sava said Scalise has responded to family members. But he will remain in the hospital for "a considerable period of time" and faces additional operations.

Sava estimated there are hundreds of bullet fragments in Scalise's pelvis and said doctors don't intend to try to remove them all, as that could cause more harm than good.
