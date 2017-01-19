Barbara Bush, who was hospitalized with her husband George H.W. Bush, has been diagnosed with bronchitis, a spokesperson told ABC News.Jim McGrath said the former first lady is still at Houston Methodist Hospital Thursday morning, along with her husband, who is fighting pneumonia.The 92-year-old former president is in the ICU after checking into the hospital Saturday with breathing issues related to the illness.Barbara Bush was taken into the same hospital Wednesday after experiencing fatigue and persistent coughing.McGrath said Barbara Bush had been sick for some time and was tired of treating her illness at home.Her husband has been hospitalized several times over the last few years, including a stay at a Portland, Maine medical center in July 2015, when the former president broke a vertebrae in his neck while at his summer home in Kennebunkport.Bush was also hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital in December 2014 after experiencing shortness of breath, his spokesman said.