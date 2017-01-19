NEWS

Doctors diagnose Barbara Bush with bronchitis at Houston hospital

FILE - Former first lady Barbara Bush seen outside a polling location in Greenville, South Carolina on February 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

HOUSTON --
Barbara Bush, who was hospitalized with her husband George H.W. Bush, has been diagnosed with bronchitis, a spokesperson told ABC News.

Jim McGrath said the former first lady is still at Houston Methodist Hospital Thursday morning, along with her husband, who is fighting pneumonia.

The 92-year-old former president is in the ICU after checking into the hospital Saturday with breathing issues related to the illness.

Barbara Bush was taken into the same hospital Wednesday after experiencing fatigue and persistent coughing.

PHOTOS: George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush through the years

McGrath said Barbara Bush had been sick for some time and was tired of treating her illness at home.

Her husband has been hospitalized several times over the last few years, including a stay at a Portland, Maine medical center in July 2015, when the former president broke a vertebrae in his neck while at his summer home in Kennebunkport.

Bush was also hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital in December 2014 after experiencing shortness of breath, his spokesman said.
Related Topics:
newsgeorge h.w. bushillnesshospitalu.s. & worldTexas
Load Comments
NEWS
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as 'First Lady'
Pence Protesters Twerk Their Way Through DC
Trump's Inauguration: Celebration for Some, Stress for Others, Poll Finds
Over 20 Feared Trapped After Avalanche Buries Hotel in Italy
More News
Top Stories
1st of 3 storms soaks the Southland
Man with hatchet killed after police chase ends near LAX
LA Chargers welcomed to new home
Mountain-area drivers urged to bring tire chains amid series of storms
Riverside student who made 'kill list' not returning to school
Carmakers upgrading conventional sedans to keep them enticing
Bulldog taken in at CHP station after owner hospitalized in crash
Show More
Obama defends decision to reduce Chelsea Manning's sentence
'General Hospital' star Ryan Paevey talks soap role, photography hobby
Alanis Morissette manager admits to $4.8M theft from singer
Brothers who married on same day welcome 1st children on same day
LA eyes Mono Lake water levels near Yosemite
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos