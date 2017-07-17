NEWS

See this? Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye

She thought that some discomfort in her eye was because of dryness and old age, according to reports from the UK. (Shutterstock)

LONDON --
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye.

In a case report published Monday in the journal BMJ, the doctors said that the woman had worn monthly disposable contact lenses for 35 years; she had "deep set eyes" and poorer vision in that eye, which they said might have contributed to a failure to remove some of the lenses.

The doctors said the 17 lenses were bound together by mucus. A further 10 were found by the surgeon using a microscope. Rupal Morjaria, a specialist trainee in ophthalmology, said the "large mass" would have caused quite a lot of irritation.

The patient had chalked it up to old age and dry eye, Morjaria said.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
