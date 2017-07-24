NEWS

Domestic violence suspect barricaded in Azusa

Crime scene tape ropes off the scene of a barricade situation in Azusa on Monday, July 24, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) --
A domestic violence suspect barricaded himself at an Azusa home Monday morning, and authorities believe there may be children inside the residence.

The situation began unfolding in the 900 block of North Azusa Avenue around 7 a.m. when a female called 911.



The woman was able to get out of the home, but authorities said two children remained inside the house with the suspect.

Investigators said it was not known if the suspect was armed. Law enforcement negotiators were in communication with the suspect.

Some nearby homes were evacuated. Azusa police said there was no threat to the broader community but asked residents to stay inside, away from doors and windows, as a precaution. People were advised to avoid the area if possible.

No injuries were reported.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
