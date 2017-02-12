NEWS

Dominican newspaper uses Baldwin photo for Trump, issues apology

This screen grab of the Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 version of Dominican Republic's El Nacional print edition shows comedian Alec Baldwin doing his impression of President Donald Trump. (El Nacional via AP)

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic --
Alec Baldwin does a pretty convincing Donald Trump impersonation - just ask a newspaper in the Dominican Republic.

El Nacional published an apology on Saturday after mistakenly running a photo of the actor doing his impression of the U.S. president on "Saturday Night Live" instead of Trump himself.

Accompanying an article in its Friday edition headlined in Spanish: "Trump says settlements in Israel don't favor peace," a photo of a scowling Baldwin in a blond wig appears next to a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement posted on its website, the Dominican newspaper said a photo of Baldwin imitating Trump - over the caption "Donald Trump, president of the USA" - was published on page 19 and the mistake went unnoticed by the newspaper's staff.

"El Nacional apologizes to its readers and anyone who felt affect by the publication" of the photo, the statement said.

Trump has lashed out at the way "Saturday Night Live" has lampooned him, saying Baldwin's semi-regular portrayal of him "stinks."
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpnewspaperparodyalec baldwin
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Grammy-winning jazz, pop and r'n'b singer Al Jarreau dead at 76
Thousands evacuated near Calif. dam in danger of failure
2 Chicago girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate incidents
KKK 'imperial wizard' found dead in Missouri days after going missing
More News
Top Stories
130,000 under evacuation orders near Oroville Dam in Northern California
Pedestrian, 69, killed by hit-and-run driver at South LA intersection
Thousands march in Mexico to demand respect, reject Trump
Body discovered in fire at Santa Ana homeless encampment
LASD deputy runs in full uniform to honor sergeant with leukemia
KKK 'imperial wizard' found dead in Missouri days after going missing
3 hospitalized in shooting outside Hollywood gas station
Show More
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
1 killed after vehicle plows into store in triple-car crash in Reseda
LAPD officers hit by possible DUI driver while responding to other DUI crash
Dept. of Ed misidentifies civil rights activist
Girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate Chicago attacks
More News
Photos
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
Upside-down horse rescued from creek bed by OC firefighters
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
More Photos