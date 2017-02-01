NEWS

Double shooting in South Los Angeles leaves 2 dead

Los Angeles Police Department officers conducted an investigation at the scene of a shooting that took place Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (ANG News)

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A double shooting in South Los Angeles late Tuesday night left two people dead, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 11:45 p.m. in the 900 block of 74th street, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's 77th Street Division.

A nearby resident said she heard several gunshots and her son saw several people running through an alley.

Officers arrived to find the victims, identified only as two males.

No description of the shooter or shooters was immediately available.
