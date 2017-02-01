Double shooting in South Los Angeles leaves 2 men dead

A double shooting in a South Los Angeles alley late Tuesday night left two men dead, authorities said.The incident was reported at 11:45 p.m. in the 900 block of 74th street, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's 77th Street Division.A nearby resident said she heard multiple gunshots and her son saw several people running through the alley.Officers arrived to find the victims, whose identities were not immediately released. Homicide detectives and gang investigators also responded to the scene, though it was unknown if the shooting was gang-related.No description of the shooter or shooters was available.A section of 74th Street was closed as police sought out witnesses and collected evidence at the location.