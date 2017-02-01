NEWS

Double shooting in South Los Angeles leaves 2 men dead

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two men were shot and killed late Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in South Los Angeles, police said. (ANG News)

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A double shooting in a South Los Angeles alley late Tuesday night left two men dead, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 11:45 p.m. in the 900 block of 74th street, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's 77th Street Division.

A nearby resident said she heard multiple gunshots and her son saw several people running through the alley.

Officers arrived to find the victims, whose identities were not immediately released. Homicide detectives and gang investigators also responded to the scene, though it was unknown if the shooting was gang-related.

No description of the shooter or shooters was available.

A section of 74th Street was closed as police sought out witnesses and collected evidence at the location.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsshootinghomicidehomicide investigationlapdlos angeles police departmentSouth Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Infant dies of starvation after parents' overdose deaths
Suspect killed by police after Hollywood stabbing rampage
Man arrested in shooting death of 2 at Irvine home
Protests held in Riverside, Irvine against Trump travel order
More News
Top Stories
Trump names Gorsuch as nominee for Supreme Court
Infant dies of starvation after parents' overdose deaths
Budweiser's Super Bowl ad focuses on immigration
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 14 years later
Crews evaluating hillside stability after Hollywood Hills landslide
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
Protests held in Riverside, Irvine against Trump travel order
Show More
Poll: 68 percent of Californians oppose Calexit
Placentia man arrested for 9th alleged DUI
Robbery suspects lead LA deputies on chase with baby in car
Parents of toddler found wandering in Van Nuys located
Suspect killed by police after Hollywood stabbing rampage
More News
Top Video
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 14 years later
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
Protests held in Riverside, Irvine against Trump travel order
Suspect killed by police after Hollywood stabbing rampage
More Video