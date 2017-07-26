NEWS

Downed tree blocks residents in Highland Park homes

Part of a massive pine tree is seen above one of several cars and homes trapped in a Highland Park dead-end street after the tree toppled over on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A massive tree toppled over a Highland Park neighborhood street overnight, causing several residents to be blocked inside their homes Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to a call of a tree down in the 800 block of N. Tipton Terrace at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A large pine tree toppled down at the start of a dead-end street, blocking the road for residents. Several parked cars along the street were underneath but had minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were on their way to remove the mess, which was not expected to clear until after 6 a.m.

It was not yet known what caused the massive tree to topple.
