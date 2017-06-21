NEWS

Dozens of animals rescued after fire at pet store in South Los Angeles

Firefighters rescued dozens of animals after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a pet store in South Los Angeles. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Firefighters rescued dozens of animals after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a pet store in South Los Angeles.

Flames began shortly after 1:30 a.m. at a two-story structure in the 4700 block of Broadway in the neighborhood of South Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Apartments are located above businesses on the first floor.

LAFD personnel quickly extinguished the dramatic blaze, which left the pet shop filled with smoke. Several birds, turtles and hamsters were evacuated safely from the location.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.
